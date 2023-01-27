Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result of the Forest Guard exam 2020. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The shortlisted applicants will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test/ Trade Test. The PET schedule will be released later.

The RSMSSB Forest Guard exam was conducted on December 11 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2646 vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the Results tab Click on Forest Guard 2020 result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Forest Guard 2020 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.