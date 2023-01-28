Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to different Technical posts under the Directorate of ESI Scheme. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in till February 26.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts.

Job Vacancy

Staff Nurse: 80

Pharmacist: 40

Junior Laboratory Technician: 40

X-ray technician: 9

Operation Theater Assistant: 8

ANM (For female only): 8

ECG Technician: 4

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Class 12 pass with Diploma in relevant course. More detail sin the notification.

Steps to apply for OSSC Amin recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on Technical posts application link Register and proceed with the application process Submit the form and take a printout

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Main written examination and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.