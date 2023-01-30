Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the Swachhta Nirikshak, Chemist and other equivalent direct and backlog post Combined Recruitment Test 2022 under Group II, Sub-Group 3. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB Group 2 sub-group 3 exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 13 to 17. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 344 vacancies.

Here’s direct link to ITI TO 2022 exam schedule.

Steps to download MPPEB Group 2 admit card 2023:

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on admit card link for ‘Group-2 (Sub Group -3)‘ Key in your Application No, date of birth and submit

The MPPEB Group 2 admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MPPEB admit card 2023.