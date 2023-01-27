Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Forest Guard, Field Guard and Jail Prahari 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in till February 3, 2023.

The MP Forest Guard. Jail Prahari exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on March 11, 2023, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2112 vacancies, including 1772 Forest Guards (Van Rakshak), 140 Field Guards (Kshetra Rakshak) and 200 Jail Praharis. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s MP Forest Guard vacancy 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-33 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation/ Class 10 pass from a recognized board.

Selection process

MPPEB will conduct a written exam followed by physical tests.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for MPPEB Forest Guard, Jail Prahari recruitment:

Visit the official website peb.mponline.gov.in On the homepage, click on apply link for वन रक्षक एवं क्षेत्र रक्षक Click on the apply link and proceed with the registration Fill up the application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply for MPPEB Forest Guard recruitment 2023.