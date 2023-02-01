Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the Chhattisgarh State Service or PCS 2022 prelim exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC PCS prelims 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on February 12, 2023, in two shifts—10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The exam will be held in 28 districts.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts in various state government departments. CGPSC PCS Exam 2022 will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round.

The preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory papers - general studies and aptitude test - and will comprise of objective type multiple-choice questions. The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

Here’s CGPSC PCS prelims exam schedule.

Steps to download CGPSC SSE admit card 2023:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on ‘CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM-2022’ Login using email id and password The CGPSC SSE admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download CGPSC pre admit card 2023.