Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the certificate verification (CV) for the post of Block Social Security Officer (BSSO) 2022 due to unavoidable circumstances. The revised schedule will be released in due course at ossc.gov.in.

“The certificate verification of shortlisted candidates will be conducted in the month of February 2023 only. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the official website of the Commission www.ossc.gov.in to know further updates,” reads the notification.

Earlier, the CV was scheduled to be conducted on February 3 and 4, 2023.

The Main written exam and the computer skill test were conducted on January 8 and 9, 2023, respectively. The Main exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM) and the computer skill test will be conducted for 1 hour.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 94 Block Social Security Officer posts.

