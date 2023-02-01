Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview letter for the Sub-Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC SI Phase II interview is scheduled to be conducted from February 6 to February 16, 2023. Candidates will have to carry all necessary documents to the interview venue.

Here's the official notification.

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 857 Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police. Of these, 663 vacancies are for Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP), 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP), 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP), 38 for Platoon Commander (Non-TSP), 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) and 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP).

Steps to download the interview letter

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Letter for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the interview letter.

