Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview schedule (Phase-II) for the Sub-Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can check the schedule available on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC SI Phase II interview round is scheduled to be conducted from February 6 to February 16, 2023. Candidates will have to carry all necessary documents to the interview venue. The Commission will release the interview letter in due course of time.

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 857 Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police. Of these, 663 vacancies are for Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP), 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP), 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP), 38 for Platoon Commander (Non-TSP), 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) and 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP).

