Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will today, February 3, release the admit card for the Combined Technical Services 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) is scheduled to be conducted from February 14 to 17, 2023, in multiple batches. The exam will be held for 2 hours 30 minutes. The exam will consist of 150 marks. There is a negative marking @ 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

The OSSC CTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1225 vacancies, of which 1008 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in various departments and 217 for Assistant Training Officer (ATO).

Steps to download CTS 2022 admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CTS 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.