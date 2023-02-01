Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Preliminary exam schedule for the Combined Technical Services 2022. The computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) is scheduled to be conducted from February 14 to 17, 2023. Applicants can check the schedule available on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC CTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1225 vacancies, of which 1008 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in various departments and 217 for Assistant Training Officer (ATO).

Steps to download CTS 2022 exam schedule

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CTS 2022 exam schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has postponed the certificate verification (CV) for the post of Block Social Security Officer (BSSO) 2022 due to unavoidable circumstances. The revised schedule will be released in due course at ossc.gov.in. The CV of shortlisted candidates will be conducted in the month of February 2023 only.

