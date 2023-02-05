Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will close the online application window today from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Jailor in the Prison Department. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies for Assistant Jailor in the Prison Department.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in Arts /Science/ Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College / Institutions affiliated to a recognized University.

Here’s Assam Police Assistant Jailor notification 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for Written Test, PST/PET and document verification round.

Application Fee

There is no application fee required.

Steps to apply for Assam Police Assistant Jailor recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Go to Online Application Portal and click apply online Register on the portal to create profile Select the post, fill up the application form, and upload documents Submit the form Download a copy for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for Assam Police Recruitment 2023.