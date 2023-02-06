Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the interview result of HCS (Ex. Br.) and Other Allied Services Examination - 2021. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

A total of 425 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Personality Test. The interview was conducted from January 30 to February 5, 2023, in two shifts—8.00 AM and 12.00 noon.

HPSC HCS and other Allied Services exam 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies.

