Border Security Force (BSF) has invited online applications for recruitment to various Group C posts of ASI, Head Constable and Constable. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on BSF’s recruitment portal rectt.bsf.gov.in till March 6.

The BSF recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies. There are two different advertisements issued: i) Group-C combatised (non-gazetted) posts, Veterinary Staff, and ii) Group-C combatised posts in BSF Printing Press.

Assistant Sub Inspector (Compositor & Machine man): 3

Head Constable (Inker & Ware Houseman): 2

Head Constable (Veterinary): 18

Constable (Kennelman): 8

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-25 years for HC (Veterinary), Constable (Kennelman), 18-28 years for ASI (Compositor & Machine man) and 18-27 for HC (Inker & Ware Houseman).

Educational Qualification: Class 12 pass for ASI and HC. Class 10 pass for Constable.

Here’s BSF Group C notification 2023 Veterinary Staff.

Here’s BSF Group C notification 2023 BSF Printing Press.

Examination Fee

Candidates are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 100. SC/ST/Female/Ex-serviceman and BSF candidates are exempted.

Selection Process

The selection shall be held in multiple phases: Written Examination, documentation, physical tests and Trade Test and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Steps to apply for BSF recruitment 2023: