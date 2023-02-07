Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Hospital Care Taker exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC Hospital Care Taker exam will be held on February 10 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Hospital Care Taker vacancies which include 50 non-TSP and 5 TSP.

Steps to download RPSC Hospital Care Taker admit card 2023

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on admit card link for Hospital Care Taker Key in your Application No, Date Of Birth and submit

The RPSC Hospital Care Taker admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download RPSC Hospital Care Taker admit card 2023.

Selection Process

RPSC will shortlist candidates based on a written competitive examination carrying 150 marks and 150 questions of Multiple Choice Type questions. The exam will be 2.30 Hours duration and consist of two parts.