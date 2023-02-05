Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release the admit card for the Hospital Care Taker exam 2022 on February 7. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC Hospital Care Taker exam will be held on February 10 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM. The admit card is due to be released three days prior, i.e. February 7.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Hospital Care Taker vacancies which include 50 non-TSP and 5 TSP.

Here’s RPSC Hospital Care Taker admit card notice.

Selection Process

RPSC will shortlist candidates based on a written competitive examination carrying 150 marks and 150 questions of Multiple Choice Type questions. The exam will be 2.30 Hours duration and consist of two parts.

Steps to download RPSC Hospital Care Taker admit card 2023