Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Odisha Judicial Service 2022 for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from February 17 to March 17.

The OPSC OJS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 57 Civil Judge posts. Among these, 18 vacancies are reserved for women.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 23 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must be a law graduate.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the preliminary exam, main exam and interview.