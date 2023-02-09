The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the revised answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII). Eligible candidates can download their answer keys from the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 17 exam was conducted on February 5, 2023.

AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. On successful completion of the test, that is after scoring a minimum of 40% in the AIBE, candidates are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by the Bar Council of India (BCI) enabling them to practice law in India.

Steps to download AIBE 17 answer key

Visit AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com Click on AIBEE XVII answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AIBE 17 answer key.

