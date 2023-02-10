Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the post of Apprentice Development Officer in the jurisdiction of the various Divisional Offices of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website licindia.in till February 10.

The LIC ADO Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 12. The admit card will be released on March 4. The main exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 23.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 561 Apprentice Development Officer posts. The recruitment as an Apprentice Development Officer is for Urban and Rural Areas and the selected candidates will have to work in these areas.

Here’s LIC ADO notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicant shall have completed 21 years of age (in completed years) and not more than 30 years of age (in completed years) as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Applicant should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or the Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai.

Selection Procedure

Selection will be made on the basis of on-line tests, followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify in the on-line test and subsequent pre-recruitment Medical examination.

Application Fees

The applicants from SC/ST/ category are required to pay the intimation charges of Rs 100, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to all other candidates.

Steps to apply for LIC ADO recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website licindia.in On the homepage, click on “Career— “Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23”

Click on “Apply Now” and proceed with the registration process Register on the IBPS portal and apply for the desired post Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for LIC ADO recruitment 2023.