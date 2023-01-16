Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) (Generalist)- 31st Batch. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website licindia.in till January 31, 2023.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 17 and 20, 2023. The admit card will be released 7 to 10 days before the examination. The main exam is (tentatively) scheduled to be conducted on March 18, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 Assistant Administrative Officers posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Minimum age shall be 21 years and the maximum age limit is 30 years as on January 1, 2023. Relaxations in upper age limit for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe(ST)/Other Backward Community(OBC)/ Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECO) /Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCO) /Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) /Confirmed LIC employees/ shall be applicable.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized Indian University/ Institution.

Application Fees

The applicants from SC/ST/ PwBD category are required to pay the intimation charges of Rs 85, whereas Rs 700 is applicable to all other candidates.

Steps to apply for LIC AAO posts

Visit the official website licindia.in On the homepage, click on “Career—Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023” Click on “Apply Online” and proceed with the registration process Register and apply for the posts Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Mains exam and the interview round.

