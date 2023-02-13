Bank of India PO recruitment 2023: Applications begin for 500 Probationary Officer posts, link here
Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Probationary Officers in Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website bankofindia.co.in till February 25.
The Bank Of India recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 500 Probationary Officer vacancies, which includes 350 Credit Officer in General Banking stream and 150 IT Officer in Specialist stream.
Eligibility criteria
Age limit: 20 to 29 years as on February 1, 2023. The relaxation in the upper age limit to reserved categories is allowed.
Educational Qualifications:
Credit Officer: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India.
IT Officer: 4-year Engineering/ Technology Degree or A graduate degree in any discipline AND Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication.
Here’s Bank of India PO notification 2023.
Selection procedure
Selection will be through online test, GD and personal interview
Application fee
The online application fee for SC/ST/PWD is Rs 175 and General/ other is Rs 850.
Steps to apply for Bank of India PO recruitment 2023:
- Visit official website bankofindia.co.in
- Go to ‘Career’ and click on ‘Recruitment of Probationary in JMGS-I’
- On the PDF, click on the apply link
- On the IBPS portal, go to candidate registration and create profile
- Select desired post, fill application form, upload documents
- Pay fee and submit application
- Download form and take a printout.
Here’s direct link to apply for Bank of India PO recruitment 2023.