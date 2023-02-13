Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Probationary Officers in Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website bankofindia.co.in till February 25.

The Bank Of India recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 500 Probationary Officer vacancies, which includes 350 Credit Officer in General Banking stream and 150 IT Officer in Specialist stream.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 20 to 29 years as on February 1, 2023. The relaxation in the upper age limit to reserved categories is allowed.

Educational Qualifications:

Credit Officer : A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India.

IT Officer : 4-year Engineering/ Technology Degree or A graduate degree in any discipline AND Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication.

Here’s Bank of India PO notification 2023.

Selection procedure

Selection will be through online test, GD and personal interview

Application fee

The online application fee for SC/ST/PWD is Rs 175 and General/ other is Rs 850.

Steps to apply for Bank of India PO recruitment 2023:

Visit official website bankofindia.co.in Go to ‘Career’ and click on ‘Recruitment of Probationary in JMGS-I’

On the PDF, click on the apply link On the IBPS portal, go to candidate registration and create profile Select desired post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Bank of India PO recruitment 2023.