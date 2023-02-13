Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has notified vacancies to various posts of Medical Officers in CAPFs. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from February 15 to March 16.

The ITBP MO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 297 vacancies, of which, 185 vacancies are for Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant), 107 for Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant) and 5 for Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second in Command).

Here’s ITBP Medical Officer recruitment 2023 notification.

Eligibility criteria Post Age limit Educational qualification Super Specialist MO 50 Graduate in MBBS and Doctorate of Medicine (DM) or Magister Chirurgiae (M.Ch) Specialist MO 40 PG degree in relevant specialty Medical Officer 30 MBBS

Selection process

Applicants will be shortlisted for documentation and interview, followed by PST and medical exam test.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.