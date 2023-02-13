Border Security Force (BSF) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Group-C combatised (non gazetted) posts in the Border Security Force, Veterinary Staff. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on BSF’s recruitment portal rectt.bsf.gov.in till March 6.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 Constable posts, of which, 18 vacancies are for the post of HC (Veterinary) and 8 for Constable (Kennelman).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years.

Educational Qualification:

HC (Veterinary): 12th Class from a recognized Board. Possessing minimum one year course in Veterinary Stock Assistant from any recognized Institution and having at least one year post qualification experience.

Constable (Kennelman): 10th Class from a recognized Board. Two years’ experience in handling of animals from Government Veterinary hospital or dispensary or Veterinary College or Government Farm.

Examination Fee

Candidates are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 100. SC/ST/Female/Ex-serviceman and BSF candidates are exempted.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in Click on “Apply Here” against “Advertisement of Group-C combatised (non gazetted) posts in the Border Security Force, Veterinary Staff” Fill up the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection shall be held in multiple phases: Written Examination, followed by Physical Standards Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Documentation and Medical Examination.