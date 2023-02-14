The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), December 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ctet.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the answer key till February 17 upto 12.00 noon by paying the fee of Rs 1000. The challenges submitted by any other mode i.e email/post or in person will not be accepted.

The CTET 2022 computer-based test (CBT) was conducted from December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023.

Steps to download CTET Dec 2022 answer key

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on CTET Dec 2022 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout Raise objections, if any

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for teaching Class I to Class VI and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both papers.

