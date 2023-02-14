Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will tomorrow, February 15, close the application window for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (CLASS-A & B) in the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department in the State of Telangana. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in till February 15, 2023.

Earlier, the application deadline was January 31, 2023.

The TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon recruitment examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be conducted on March 15-16. The written examination (Objective Type) will be held in Hyderabad. The hall tickets can be downloaded from 7 days prior to the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 185 vacancies, of which 170 vacancies are for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class –A), and 15 vacancies are for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class -B).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should possess a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 44 years.

Educational Qualification:

VAS (Class A): Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry or its equivalent qualification from any recognized University / Institution in India or abroad.

VAS (Class B): Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry or its equivalent qualification from any recognized University / Institution in India or abroad and also Post Graduation Degree or a Post Graduation Diploma in Microbiology/ Parasitology/ Epidemiology/ Virology/ Immunology/ Pathology or must possess a Master’s Degree in Veterinary Science with Biotechnology or must possess a Master’s Degree in Veterinary Science with Veterinary Public Health.

Fee

Application processing fee: Each applicant must pay Rs 200 and Rs 120 towards online application processing fee and examination fee, respectively.

Steps to apply for TSPSC recruitment 2023

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration Once registered, login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

