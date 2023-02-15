Today is the last day to apply online for the State Engineering Service Exam 2022 to be conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. The corrections window will remain open till February 17.

The MPPSC SES Exam 2022 will be conducted for recruitment to 18 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), 17 AE (Mechanical) and 1 AE (Electrical). The MPPSC AE exam will consist of a prelim exam and a personality test.

Here’s MPPSC AE notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in a relevant field (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical).

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for MPPSC AE recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link against SES 2022 Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MPPSC SES recruitment 2022.