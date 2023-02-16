Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will today, February 16, close the online application window for the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 683 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details available in the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institution.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam (Objective Type) and Main Exam (written and Interview).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.