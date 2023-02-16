Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the model answer key of the Computer-Based Written Test (CBT) for various posts. Candidates can check and download the answer key along with question paper from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB Computer Based Written Test (CBT)/OMR Examination for various posts of various departments advertised vide Advertisement Notification Nos 04 and 05 of 2020 and 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06 of 2021 was held from February 6 to 8. The exam was conducted for 1395 different posts including Election Assistant, Driver, Junior Engineer, Patwari, etc.

The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website from February 16 to 19. The fee is Rs 200 per question. Objections /representations through any other means and after due date shall not be entertained.

Steps to download JKSSB answer key 2023:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Login using roll number and date of birth The JKSSB answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

