The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the exam schedule for various posts to be held in February, March and April 2022. Candidates can check and download the schedule at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The Computer Based Written Test (CBT)/OMR Examination for various posts of various departments advertised vide Advertisement Notification Nos 04 and 05 of 2020 and 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06 of 2021 will be held from February 6 onwards. The exam will be conducted for 1395 different posts including Election Assistant, Driver, Junior Engineer, Patwari, etc.

The exact dates along with the schedule for downloading admit cards will be notified separately.

Here’s JKSSB exam schedule 2023.