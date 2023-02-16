Assam Rifles has released the notification for the Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website assamrifles.gov.in from February 17 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is March 19, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 616 posts.

The Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2023 is tentatively scheduled from May 1, 2023 onwards for enrolment into Group B and C posts against 616 vacancies based on applications received from eligible male / female candidates for the trades/ posts as mentioned in Appendix’A’ & ‘B’, reads the notification.

Candidates can check qualifications, age limit, selection procedure, state-wise recruitment information, pay scale, and all other information available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for Group B posts (i.e., Religious Techer and Bridge and Road posts only) is Rs 200 and for Group C posts (i.e., except Religious Techer and Bridge and Road posts) the fee is Rs 100.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.