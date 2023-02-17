Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written examination schedule for the post of Drugs Inspector. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 19, 2023, from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The exam will be held in five zones — Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

The Commission will release the admit card on the official website opsc.gov.in in due course of time.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 vacancies for Drug Inspector (Group B) in the Odisha Drug Control Services.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Drugs Inspector admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of Written Exam and Personality Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.