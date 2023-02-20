Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam calendar for March 2023. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

“The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will hold examination for the various post codes of various Departments, GNCTD through online mode i.e. Computer Based Test,” reads the notification. The DSSSB exams will be held on March 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26.

As per the schedule, DSSSB will conduct the exams for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) on March 19 and 24. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 142 PGT posts under Advt 07/2022.

Detailed instructions regarding the online examination and downloading of e-admit cards will be given shortly on the official website of the Board. The name of examination centre and date of examination and timing shall be mentioned in the E- Admit Card.

Here’s DSSSB exam calendar March 2023.