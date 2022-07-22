Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified vacancies for various posts under different Departments/Local/Autonomous Bodies under Govt. of NCT of Delhi. Candidates can apply online for the post at the DSSSB website dsssbonline.nic.in from July 28 to August 27. The recruitment advertisement/notification can be downloaded from the website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB has notified a total of 547 vacancies. The posts are advertised under Advt 07/2022. Candidates can read the eligibility criteria in the official notification.

Here’s DSSSB Advt 07/2022 recruitment notification.

Selection process

The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 100. Women/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman categories exempted.

Vacancy details:

  • Manager (Accounts)- 2
  • Deputy Manager (Accounts)- 18
  • Junior Labour Welfare Inspector- 7
  • Assistant Store Keeper- 5
  • Store Attendant- 6
  • Accountant- 1
  • Tailor Master- 1
  • Publication Assistant- 1
  • Trained Graduate Teacher TGT- 364
  • PGT- 142