DSSSB recruitment 2022: Apply for 500+ posts of TGT and others, check details
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified vacancies for various posts under different Departments.
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified vacancies for various posts under different Departments/Local/Autonomous Bodies under Govt. of NCT of Delhi. Candidates can apply online for the post at the DSSSB website dsssbonline.nic.in from July 28 to August 27. The recruitment advertisement/notification can be downloaded from the website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
DSSSB has notified a total of 547 vacancies. The posts are advertised under Advt 07/2022. Candidates can read the eligibility criteria in the official notification.
Here’s DSSSB Advt 07/2022 recruitment notification.
Selection process
The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.
Application fee
Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 100. Women/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman categories exempted.
Vacancy details:
- Manager (Accounts)- 2
- Deputy Manager (Accounts)- 18
- Junior Labour Welfare Inspector- 7
- Assistant Store Keeper- 5
- Store Attendant- 6
- Accountant- 1
- Tailor Master- 1
- Publication Assistant- 1
- Trained Graduate Teacher TGT- 364
- PGT- 142