Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website slprbassam.in till March 5, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 22 SI vacancies, of which 5 vacancies are for the posts of Sub Inspector of Police (UB), backlog vacancies for Hills Tribe category in Assam Police and 17 vacancies are for the posts of Sub Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post of SI (UB) should be between the age of 20 years to 26 years as on January 1, 2023, whereas the minimum age limit for SI (UB) backlog vacancies for Hills Tribe category is 20 years and the upper age limit is 31 years.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in Arts /Science/ Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College / Institutions affiliated to a recognized University.

Application Fee

There is no application fee required.

Here’s the official notification for SI (UB).

Here’s the official notification for SI (UB) backlog vacancies for Hills Tribe category.

Steps to apply for SI (UB) vacancies

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Go to Online Application Portal and click apply online Register on the portal to create a profile Select the post, fill up the application form, and upload documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for Written Test . The date and venue (s) for the test will be intimated in due course of time. The Chairman reserves the right to change the venue of the test and no representation etc. will be entertained in this regard.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.