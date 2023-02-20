JNU non-teaching recruitment 2023: Apply for 388 different posts at recruitment.nta.nic.in
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for 300+ non-teaching vacancies in different posts.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for 300+ non-teaching vacancies in different posts. Interested candidates can apply online at the NTA website recruitment.nta.nic.in till March 10.
The JNU non-teaching recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 388 vacancies in 40 different posts in Group A, B adn C pay levels. These include 106 Junior Assistant posts, 79 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), 22 Stenographers, 49 Mess Helpers, 22 Engineering Attendants and others.
Eligibility criteria
Age limit: The upper age limit is 40 years as on March 31, 2023. The limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: Refer to recruitment notification.
Here’s JNU non-teaching recruitment 2023 notification.
Selection process
The written and skill tests will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The weightage for written test (Paper-I & Paper-II) will be 70% and for Interview/Personality Test will be 30%.
Application fee
Posts of Group A- Rs 1500 (UR/EWS/OBC) and Rs 1000 (SC/ST/Women).
Posts of Group B and C- Rs 1000 (UR/EWS/OBC) and Rs 600 (SC/ST/Women).
Steps to apply for JNU recruitment 2023:
- Visit website recruitment.nta.nic.in
- Go to ‘JNU RECRUITMENT -2023 FOR NON-TEACHING POSTS’ and click on apply link
- Go to New registration to create profile
- Apply for the desired post, fill application form, upload documents
- Pay fee and submit application
- Download form and take a printout for future reference.
Here’s direct link to apply for JNU non-teaching recruitment 2023.