The examination schedule for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 has been released on the official website ojee.nic.in. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 8 to 12 (with 15th May, 2023 as reserved day). The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.

Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from April 20 onwards.

“Date, Shift and Centre details will be indicated on the Admit Cards, which can be downloaded from OJEE website from 20th April 2023 onwards,” reads the notification.

OJEE 2023 will be conducted for admission to B.Pharm / MCA / M.Sc. (Comp. Sc) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.

Meanwhile, OJEE 2023 registrations are underway at ojee.nic.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance exam till March 20, 2023.

Steps to apply for OJEE 2023

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on OJEE 2023 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

