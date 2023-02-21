The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced the result CEPTAM-10/DRTC Technician-A (Tech-A) exam. Candidates can check their results online on the official website drdo.gov.in.

The DRDO CEPTAM Technician-A tier 1 exam was conducted from January 6-11. To check result, candidates need to login using their Application No and date of birth.

The DRDO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1901 vacancies, of which, 1075 vacancies are for the post of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and 826 for the post of Technician-A (Tech-A).

Steps to apply for DRDO Technician A result 2023:



Visit the official website drdo.gov.in Go to “Careers” tab – ‘Other Recruitment’ – ‘CEPTAM-10/DRTC’ Click on the link for result of Technician A Choose the post, enter Application No and date of birth and submit The DRDO Technician A result will appear pon screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to check DRDO Tech A result 2023.