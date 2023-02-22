Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist cum Junior Store Keeper, Junior Store Keeper, and Clerk cum Librarian under various departments. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 2023, through OMR answer key. The exam will be held all over the State in 30 district.

The detailed programme, date of download of admission letter, will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time.

Once released, the applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 vacancies, of which 3 vacancies are for the post of Junior Stenographer, 1 for Junior Stenographer HOD, 5 for Junior Stenographer (State Cadre Field), 24 for Clerk Cum Librarian, 1 for Junior Typist Cum Junior Storekeeper, and 6 for Junior Storekeeper posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Jr Steno, Jr Storekeeper and other posts admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.