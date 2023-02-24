Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the tentative schedule for the June 2023 Term End Examination (TEE). Students can check and download the schedule from the official website ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU June 2023 TEE exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from June 1 to July 6. The tests will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

The portal for online submission of Examination Forms for the June 2023 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course from March 1 onwards. The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 200 per course (Theory courses and practical/lab courses).

Hall tickets to the eligible students will be uploaded on the University website approximately 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the Term-end Examination.

Here’s IGNOU date sheet June 2023.