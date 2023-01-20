Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall tickets for June 2022 Term End Examination (TEE). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU TEE exam is scheduled from January 23 to February 10. The examination will be held in two sessions, i.e. morning session from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and the evening session from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. However, the actual duration of each exam will be mentioned on the Question Paper.

Date Sheet for IGNOU June 2022 Term End Examination.

Steps to download IGNOU admit card 2023:

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Hall Ticket Link for Online Programme for TEE June-2022” Key in your Enrollment No and prgram and submit

The IGNOU TEE hall ticket will appear on screen, dowload Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IGNOU TEE hall ticket 2023.