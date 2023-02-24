The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has declared the result of the Computer-Based Written Test (CBT) (Skill Test) for the posts of Junior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB Junior Assistant skill test was held on February 9 and 11. The exam was conducted for 34 posts of Junior Assistant and 65 posts of Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator

Steps to check JKSSB Junior Assistant result 2023:



Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in Click on ‘Result of Computer Based Type Test (Skill Test) for the post of Junior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator’ The JKSSB Junior Assistant result merit list will appear on screen Download the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to download JKSSB Junior Assistant result 2023.