The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the admit card for Group A candidates only to appear for UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 entrance exams on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The exam will be conducted from June 5 to 13, 2025. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from May 20 to May 28, 2025.

The provisional answer key will be released on June 13, and the objection window will be open till June 15. The results will be declared on June 21, 2025

Here’s the revised exam schedule notice.

Steps to download JEECUP admit card 2025

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘UPJEE 2025 admit card’ link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

