JEECUP 2025 admit card out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; exams from June 5
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the admit card for Group A candidates only to appear for UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 entrance exams on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The exam will be conducted from June 5 to 13, 2025. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from May 20 to May 28, 2025.
The provisional answer key will be released on June 13, and the objection window will be open till June 15. The results will be declared on June 21, 2025
Here’s the revised exam schedule notice.
Steps to download JEECUP admit card 2025
Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the ‘UPJEE 2025 admit card’ link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to UPJEE 2025 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.