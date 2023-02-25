The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will today, February 25, release the result of CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Examinations, December, 2022 session. Eligible candidates will be able to download their results from the official website icsi.edu.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The CS Executive and Professional exam was conducted between December 21 and 30, 2022.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website icsi.examresults.net Click on CS Executive and Professional exam result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The next examination for Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from June 1 to 10, 2023 for which online Examination enrollment form together with the requisite Examination fee shall be submitted from 26th February 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.