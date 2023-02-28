The West Bengal College Service Commission has released the result of the West Bengal State Eligibility Test 2023 (WB SET 2023) today, February 28. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbcsconline.in.

The WB SET 2023 was conducted on January 8, 2023, in 33 subjects at selected test centres of different districts in the state.

Steps to download WB SET 2023 result

Visit the official website wbcsc.org.in On the homepage, click on WB SET 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

The SET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates applying for Assistant Professor posts in West Bengal state. Eligibility for Assistant Professor will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of SET in aggregate.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.