Odisha Police State Selection Board (OPSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Constables (Civil) in different districts and establishments. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website odishapolice.gov.in.

The written examination was conducted on February 26 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon.

The Odisha Police recruitment drive is being conducted for 4790 posts of Constable (Civil). The scale of pay of Constables is Level -05 (Rs 21,700 – 69,100).

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com On the homepage, click on Constable (Civil) answer key link The Answer Key Set A, B, C and D will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Constable (Civil) Answer Key for Set A

Constable (Civil) Answer Key for Set B

Constable (Civil) Answer Key for Set C

Constable (Civil) Answer Key for Set D

Selection Procedure

The recruitment examination shall consist of the following stages: OMR Based Written Examination, Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test (Optional) and Medical Exam. There will not be any viva-voce Test.

