The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the result of the exams conducted for recruitment to various Non-Executive Category-III posts in various zone. Candidates can check and download their results online at the official website recruitmentfci.in.

The qualified candidates will appear for the Phase 2 examination scheduled to be conducted on March 5.

The FCI Category 3 phase 1 exam was held on January 1 to 21, 2023.

The FCI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5,043 vacancies (2388 North Zone, 989 South Zone, 768 East Zone, 713 West Zone and 185 North East Zone).

Here’s FCI Grade 3 result notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website recruitmentfci.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment Advertisement No. 01/ 2022-FCI Category-III dated 03.09.2022.” Click on Zone wise Category III result links The results will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

