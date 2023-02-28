National Institute of Design (NID) has released the result of Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website admissions.nid.edu.

The Preliminary examination was conducted on January 8, 2023.

NID is conducting the examination for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) / Master of Design (M.Des) programmes offered at NID campuses across the nation.

Steps to download the NID DAT 2023 result

Visit the official website admissions.nid.edu On the homepage, click on “M.Des. DAT Prelims 2023 Result”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NID DAT 2023 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.