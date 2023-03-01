India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Executive. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ippbonline.com.

The personal interview is scheduled to be conducted in March/April 2023. The admit card will be released on March 15, 2023. The final result will be announced in April/May 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 59 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 35 years as on February 15, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate from University/ Institution/ Board recognised by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Process

Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria may send an email with a scanned copy of the signed application in the prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure I) along with a detail Resume to careers@ippbonline.in from candidate’s same email id as mentioned in the application form latest by 28th February, 2023, 23:59 hrs.

Direct link to the application form.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.