Border Security Force (BSF) has invited online applications from eligible male and female candidates for Constable (Tradesman) Exam 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on BSF’s recruitment portal rectt.bsf.gov.in till March 27.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1284 vacancies (1220 vacancies for male candidates and 64 vacancies for female candidates).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: For trades of Constable (Cobbler), Constable (Tailor), Constable (Washerman), Constable (Barber) and Constable (Sweeper):

(a) Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board

(b) Must be proficient in respective trade

(c) Must qualify trade test in the respective trade conducted by recruitment board.

For the trades of Constable (Cook), Constable (Water Carrier) and Constable (Waiter):

a) Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board

(b) National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) level-I Course in food production or Kitchen from National Skill Development Corporation or from the Institutes recognized by National Skill Development Corporation.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to un-reserved/EWS/OBC category applying for recruitment to the posts shall have to deposit Rs 100 only as an examination fee plus Rs 47.20 service charges. Women candidates/ SC/ ST/ BSF serving personnel and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in Click on “Apply Here” against “Constable (Tradesman) Exam 2023 in Border Security Force” posts Fill up the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Constable Tradesman posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.