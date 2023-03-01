The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the admit card for UGC NET December 2022 Phase III. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

UGC NET December 2022 Phase III exam is scheduled to be conducted between March 3 to 6 in two shifts. Earlier, UGC NET 2022 phase 3 exam city intimation letter was released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Steps to download UGC NET Phase 3 admit card:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on UGC NET December 2022 Phase 3 admit card link Key in your Application No. and Date of Birth and submit

The UGC NET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UGC NET Phase 3 admit card 2023.

NOTE: The UGC NET website has crashed due to traffic load. Candidates may try to open the website after some time.