The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the exam dates for the National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET 2023 exam from February 23 to March 10, 2023, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced on Thursday. The UGC-NET December edition in 83 subjects will be conducted in CBT mode.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

The online applications will be accepted from December 29 to January 17 at the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The official notification for the UGC NET 2023 is yet to be issued as of Thursday evening.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more updates.